SS Rajamouli refuses to give Hindi rights to 'RRR' to Karan Johar: Here's why?

SS Rajamouli mocks Karan Johar for asking him for the Hindi rights of 'RRR'

RRR director SS Rajamouli once mocked Karan Johar for asking him for the Hindi Rights to his magnum opus film.

While the celebrations are going on for the huge achievement of film RRR, an old promotional video has been circulating where Karan is talking about being upset with Rajamouli.

Johar, who previously presented the Hindi version of Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion asked Rajamouli why he is not giving him Hindi rights to RRR to which he replied saying: “I asked you to be the presenter of Baahubali films. You made tens and hundreds of crores with that. So, when a producer makes so much money, usually as director I expect some gifts, sir. And what did you give me? You called for your talk show. You gave me a phone and a Bluetooth speaker and you wanted the rights of RRR Hindi.”

He further went on to mock Karan, said: “Sir, look at Jayantilal sir, he has promised me a sea-facing flat in Bandra after RRR is a success. Right next to your house.” He continued, “You will be shocked to know what my producer D. V. V. Danayya has promised me… 1 acre plot in Jubilee Hills.”

SS Rajamouli’s RRR is making India proud on all platforms nationally and internationally. From Golden Globes to Oscars 2023, the film is turning out be the charmer and pride of India, reports News18.