 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 17 2023
By
Web Desk

Moroccan king blackmail case: trial begins in France

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 17, 2023

Moroccan king blackmail case: trial begins in France
Moroccan king blackmail case: trial begins in France

Paris: Two French journalists went on trial Monday in France on charges of trying to blackmail the king of Morocco over allegedly demanding money to hush purportedly damaging revelations about him.

Eric Laurent, 75, and Catherine Graciet, 48, are accused of demanding two million euros ($2 million) in 2015 in exchange for halting the publication of a book about the Moroccan royal family.

Both writers, who face up to five years in jail and 75,000 euros in fines if found guilty, have denied any wrongdoing and say it was a lawyer representing the Moroccan royal family who first offered them the money.

Laurent in court on Monday admitted to an "ethical error", a "disaster" in having accepted to "let myself be caught up in this affair", but denied having committed "any criminal offence".

Co-author Graciet said that the Moroccan envoy "seduced me with his financial offer, I took the plunge and I regret it".

The writers had already published a highly critical book on King Mohammed VI in 2012 titled "The Predator King", which was banned in Morocco.

Ahead of the planned publication of a second volume, Laurent in August 2015 met a lawyer representing the monarchy at the bar of a Parisian hotel, and warned him it contained potentially embarrassing revelations for the monarchy.

Morocco accuses the journalist of offering to halt the book´s publication, originally due in early 2016, in exchange for three million euros. He allegedly later reduced that amount to two million following negotiations.

But Laurent says the lawyer representing Morocco was the one who suggested a financial deal to prevent the information from getting out.

"He´s the one who suggests it," he said, recounting the scene in court. (AFP)

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle biographer admits ‘silence’ from royal family is ‘working’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle biographer admits ‘silence’ from royal family is ‘working’
Selena Gomez is reportedly dating The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart

Selena Gomez is reportedly dating The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart
Meghan Markle will insist Prince Harry to attend King Charles coronation?

Meghan Markle will insist Prince Harry to attend King Charles coronation?
Britney Spears 'meltdown': Restaurant bans person invading her privacy

Britney Spears 'meltdown': Restaurant bans person invading her privacy
Jeremy Renner needs years to heal as his condition is ‘much worse’: Report

Jeremy Renner needs years to heal as his condition is ‘much worse’: Report
Lisa Marie Presley will have a public memorial service at Graceland

Lisa Marie Presley will have a public memorial service at Graceland
Kevin Spacey honoured by Italy museum despite controversy

Kevin Spacey honoured by Italy museum despite controversy
Princess Anne represents British Crown at funeral of King Constantine II

Princess Anne represents British Crown at funeral of King Constantine II
Sam Asghari comes to Britney Spears’ defence after restaurant drama

Sam Asghari comes to Britney Spears’ defence after restaurant drama
Greece’s last king Constantine laid to rest at former royal cemetery

Greece’s last king Constantine laid to rest at former royal cemetery
King Charles did not want to marry 'confused' Diana: 'She is just a child'

King Charles did not want to marry 'confused' Diana: 'She is just a child'
Meghan Markle using 'greasy pole' to tap into King Charles 'weakness'

Meghan Markle using 'greasy pole' to tap into King Charles 'weakness'