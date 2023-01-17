King Charles true feelings for Archie, Lilibet revealed

King Charles, who is known to be very fond of his grandchildren, would welcome the possibility to spend time with Archie and Lilibet during his coronation in May.



According to a report by IBT, King Charles wants his son Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at his coronation despite the Duke of Sussex claims in his memoir and TV interviews.

The report quoted royal expert Gareth Russell as saying that he is certain the monarch will invite Meghan and Harry to his coronation because they are still family after all.

The royal expert said the King has already "made it really clear that not just the Duke and Duchess of Sussex but also Lilibet and Archie are very welcome" to attend the coronation in May.

King Charles has not seen Archie and Lilibet in person since they briefly returned to the UK in June with their parents Harry and Meghan for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

According to Express UK, King Charles is known to be very fond of his grandchildren.