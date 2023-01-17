 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 17 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles true feelings for Archie, Lilibet revealed

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 17, 2023

King Charles true feelings for Archie, Lilibet revealed
King Charles true feelings for Archie, Lilibet revealed

King Charles, who is known to be very fond of his grandchildren, would welcome the possibility to spend time with Archie and Lilibet during his coronation in May.

According to a report by IBT, King Charles wants his son Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at his coronation despite the Duke of Sussex claims in his memoir and TV interviews.

The report quoted royal expert Gareth Russell as saying that he is certain the monarch will invite Meghan and Harry to his coronation because they are still family after all.

The royal expert said the King has already "made it really clear that not just the Duke and Duchess of Sussex but also Lilibet and Archie are very welcome" to attend the coronation in May.

King Charles has not seen Archie and Lilibet in person since they briefly returned to the UK in June with their parents Harry and Meghan for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

According to Express UK, King Charles is known to be very fond of his grandchildren.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ threatening his, Meghan Markle’s Hollywood future

Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ threatening his, Meghan Markle’s Hollywood future
Documentary ‘The DOC’, with Eminem and Dr. Dre to release in Spring 2023

Documentary ‘The DOC’, with Eminem and Dr. Dre to release in Spring 2023
Kim Kardashian meets California prison inmates for criminal reform documentary

Kim Kardashian meets California prison inmates for criminal reform documentary
Kim Kardashian wishes to meet her kids’ stepmom Bianca Censori to set ground rules

Kim Kardashian wishes to meet her kids’ stepmom Bianca Censori to set ground rules
Jennifer Lopez reveals Ben Affleck planned their Vegas wedding: ‘He has incredible taste’

Jennifer Lopez reveals Ben Affleck planned their Vegas wedding: ‘He has incredible taste’
Marvel may feature Tom Hardy’s Venom in ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’

Marvel may feature Tom Hardy’s Venom in ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’
Rihanna shares special bond with her baby boy: ‘She is obsessed with him’

Rihanna shares special bond with her baby boy: ‘She is obsessed with him’
Princess Diana therapist talks about setting ‘boundaries’ amid Prince Harry book

Princess Diana therapist talks about setting ‘boundaries’ amid Prince Harry book
Kanye West marriage may come as ‘shock’ for his kids: ‘They’ll feel replaced’

Kanye West marriage may come as ‘shock’ for his kids: ‘They’ll feel replaced’

Disney+ drops‘The Mandalorian’ trailer for season 3

Disney+ drops‘The Mandalorian’ trailer for season 3
Liam Hemsworth spotted with girlfriend first time since Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’

Liam Hemsworth spotted with girlfriend first time since Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’
Jennifer Coolidge admits ‘Shotgun Wedding’ crew was ‘worried’ over her AK-47 scene

Jennifer Coolidge admits ‘Shotgun Wedding’ crew was ‘worried’ over her AK-47 scene