Documentary ‘The DOC’, with Eminem and Dr. Dre to release in Spring 2023

Documentary on legendary rapper The DOC, featuring Eminem and Dr. Dre will hit the theatres in Spring 2023, per ROCK THE BELLS.

Directed by Dave Caplan, the film focuses on the D.O.C. as he considers a dangerous experimental surgery to restore his vocal cords 30 years after he was severely injured in a 1989 car crash that took his voice.

Born Tracy Lynn Curry in 1968, the artist known as The DOC is also famous for co-founding Death Row Records and serving as a mentor to Snoop Dogg.



Last year, the film premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. ROCK THE BELLS spoke with the Hip-Hop legend, who’s pivotal 1989 album, No One Can Do It Better, and work with Dr. Dre and NWA cemented his legacy as one of rap's greatest.

"All of us, the director, the producer, the editor—all of these guys were really geniuses in their own lane," he said at the time.

Peter Jarowey, a partner at Vertical, said in a statement, “As his remarkable life is revealed on screen, it is like watching the history of hip-hop unfold before your very eyes as witnessed by industry legends who count him as a friend, collaborator and mentor. Everyone needs to see this inspirational journey and we are proud to be able to present it this spring.”

The documentary picks up 30 years later as he considers a dangerous experimental surgery that could restore his vocal cords.

The film incorporates footage of The DOC. Apart from Eminem and Dr. Dre, the film will include interviews with industry legends like Snoop Dogg, Erykah Badu, Ice Cube, Xzibit, Too $hort, Kurupt, Daz Dillinger, Tone Loc, Big Boy, Sir Jinx, DJ Yella, Jewell and Dr. Rock to tell the rapper’s life story and legacy in the music business.

Vertical Entertainment will release the movie in theatres in the spring of 2023, following its world premiere at last year’s Tribeca Film Festival.