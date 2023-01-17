Prince William destroys Harry's Spare's bombs in kitchen with kids

Prince William lavished praise on his wife Kate Middleton as he got stuck into charity cooking class in Slough, shrugging off Prince Harry's bombshell memoir.



The Prince of Wales has boasted that his wife Kate is a 'very good' cook and he can make a 'mean steak' as he took part in a cooking class for young carers during his visit to the youth charity on Tuesday.



The 40-year-old prince, whose feud with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is wider than ever following his brother’s score-settling book and interviews, spent the morning touring the Together as One headquarters in Slough ahead of its 25th anniversary next month.

Together as One was founded in the late 1990s in response to several incidents of gang violence between young people from Asian backgrounds in the Berkshire town. Originally named Aik Saath, meaning Together As One. The charity has evolved to work with all young people, regardless of their faith or background.

Kate's husband beamed with joy as he enjoyed cooking with the children. William also greeted staff and volunteers at the centre before then getting stuck into making some chicken teriyaki and noodles for lunch.

William took part in charity's Global Grub cooking programme, which teaches young carers how to cook nutritious meals amid the cost of living crisis. The future king was briefed about how the charity has spearheaded projects with an emphasis on mental health and tackling bullying, knife crime and racism.

