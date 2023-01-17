 
Tuesday Jan 17 2023
Kelsea Ballerini responds to the Chase Stokes dating speculations: ‘stop reading’

Tuesday Jan 17, 2023

Kelsea Ballerini has recently addressed dating speculations between her and Chase Stokes.

On Monday, Kelsea took to the TikTok and shared reaction to a screenshot about what’s happening in her dating life.

“I know, I know, I know,” said Kelsea.

The country singer continued, “Stop reading, stop reading. Stop looking. But what is happening guys. What? Let's not do this.”

Captioning the clip, Chelsea wrote, “I'm about to break up with the internet 5 sure,” along with a laughing emoticon.

Earlier, Kelsea and Chase sparked romantic speculations after they were seen together at the College Football National Championship Game at SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles.

Following this game, Chase put up a clip of different snapshots of him and Kelsea in the stands.

Four days later, Chase posted a "lil recap" of his life lately, which included a snapshot of him getting close to Kelsea in the stands.

Not only that, Kelsea and Chase were reportedly seen posing arm-in-arm in a group photo alongside stars such as Dylan Sprouse, Noah Beck, YG and more.

Meanwhile, Kelsea parted ways with Morgan Evans in August 2022 after five years of marriage.

