Steven Spielberg says Covid pandemic pushed him to make The Fabelmans movie

Steven Spielberg has recently disclosed that Covid pandemic compelled him to make his latest movie The Fabelmans.



In a new interview with Daily Star, Steven, who won Golden Globe for the movie last week, revealed, “I was terrified this was an end-of-days, and epic-level event, I mean an extinction-level event, that was happening to the world.”

The Jaws creator shared that he knew which movie he wanted to make in case it would be his last one.

“If I got the chance to make one more movie, it was going to be this story,” stated the 76-year-old director.

He continued, “By the time I had serious discussions about writing this, we'd lost 250,000 Americans to Covid.”

Steven also told outlet that he informed his family that he’s going to leave behind one and that would be “this movie”.

The movie-maker mentioned that he would watch different news to know about the “trajectory of the pandemic”.

“All the experts that were coming out and the denial from the White House that this wasn't so bad, it was just like a passing flu epidemic,” recalled the director.

Steven explained, “I really thought we were not heading in a good direction and this was not going to end well for many of us.”

“That just got me thinking about telling a story that has been on my mind. All my life I've thought about this,” he added.