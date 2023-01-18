‘PM Shehbaz has sufficient numbers to win trust vote’, Khawaja Asif tells Imran Khan

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif. — AFP/File

Khawaja Asif terms accepting PTI MNAs' resignations as “political move”.

Says PTI lawmakers tender resignations and then malign assembly.

Coalition govt will not bow to politics of blackmailing, says minister.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Tuesday insisted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif "has sufficient numbers to win the vote of confidence" from the National Assembly.

The federal minister’s statement came days after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said that Premier Shehbaz would have to take a trust vote.

Against the backdrop of the recent political developments in the country and the apparently widening gulf between the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P) and the federal government, Khan, during an interview on a private television channel, said: “The PTI has passed the test. Now, Shehbaz Sharif will be fully tested.”

Responding to a question about accepting the resignations of 34 of the PTI MNAs, the minister termed it a “political move”. He added that no one should object to the move.

Speaking on Geo News programme “Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath”, he said, “Our move is absolutely right politically.”

Taking a dig at the PTI leadership, Asif said they tendered resignations first and then started maligning the assembly.

‘Govt will not bow to politics of blackmailing’

Responding to a question, the federal minister said that the coalition government would not bow to the politics of blackmailing.

“If we can accept 35 resignations, then we can also accept the remaining 70,” Asif said.

He added that they "are ready for by-elections in Punjab and KP".

The defence minister reiterated that the coalition government would complete its constitutional term.

‘PTI MNAs to return to NA’

Meanwhile, PTI Secretary General Asad Umar said that his party’s Chairman Imran Khan would contest by-elections on all the 35 NA seats.

Reacting to the PDM’s decision, the PTI leader claimed: “Whether the ruling alliance participate or not, Khan will win all the seats”.

The government took the decision as it feared the PTI would return to the National Assembly, he added. “PM Shehbaz Sharif will have to take a trust vote whether we 35 MNAs are in the assembly or not.”

Urging the speaker to accept the resignations of all the PTI MNAs, he said that those lawmakers whose resignations had not been accepted yet would return to the assembly.