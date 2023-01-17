 
Henry Winkler says hugging Patrick Mahomes is like hugging an 'armadillo'

Henry Winkler joked about his new friend Patrick Mahomes's lack of body fat at the Critics Choice Awards and said that hugging the Kansas City quarterback is like hugging an armadillo, as reported by Fox News.

Winkler shared that he became friends with the quarterback when he made commercials with him for Kansas City for the playoffs and when he was promoting Barry on a show in Los Angeles.

Winkler said, "I just made commercials for Kansas City for the playoffs, Patrick and me. And I [will] just say, I found out for the first time what no body fat meant. You hug him and your fingers don't go anywhere. It's like you're hugging an armadillo."

He further added, "I'm not a real sports person. I never went out for the football team. Shocking, I know. And then, I was invited to go on the field, that he gave me his jersey with his name. His ability is such a cut above. He is so passionate in the way he plays."

