 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 18 2023
By
Reuters

Cardi B given second chance by judge for community service hours

By
Reuters

Wednesday Jan 18, 2023

Cardi B given second chance by judge for community service hours

Grammy Award-winning rapper Cardi B has until March 1 to complete 15 days of mandatory community service over a 2018 assault at a strip club, a New York City judge ruled on Tuesday.

The Queens District Attorney’s Office told Reuters the hearing was a "compliance update" and the judge had asked Cardi B to come in because she had not completed her 15 days of community service as per her plea deal.

The “WAP” artist arrived at the Queens County Criminal Court wearing a white form-fitting dress and long white coat.

“Personally and professionally, Cardi is dedicated to community service and charitable endeavors. She therefore appreciates the court giving her until March 1st to complete her community service commitment in Queens, New York," Cardi B's attorney said in a statement.

Police said that Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, got into an argument with female bartenders at a club. She had accused one of them of having an affair with her husband and fellow rapper, Offset.

The 30-year-old rapper pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor assault charges last year after being accused of starting a fight with two bartenders, claiming she wanted to be a better example for her children.

“Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions,” she said after her hearing in September.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry 'undignified' as sharing story about 'intimate man parts'

Prince Harry 'undignified' as sharing story about 'intimate man parts'
Prince Harry gave 'weak smile' to King on Prince Philip funeral: 'Did not smile back'

Prince Harry gave 'weak smile' to King on Prince Philip funeral: 'Did not smile back'
Prince Harry did not go 'far enough' in bashing Royal: American journalist

Prince Harry did not go 'far enough' in bashing Royal: American journalist
Godfather of Harry and Meghan's daughter Lilibet becomes the richest actor in the world

Godfather of Harry and Meghan's daughter Lilibet becomes the richest actor in the world

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'hurting links' by revealing 'Hollywood secrets'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'hurting links' by revealing 'Hollywood secrets'
Shakira learned about Gerard Pique cheating through 'empty jam bottle'

Shakira learned about Gerard Pique cheating through 'empty jam bottle'
Jennifer Aniston wants ex-husband Brad Pitt to see 'red flags' with new girlfriend

Jennifer Aniston wants ex-husband Brad Pitt to see 'red flags' with new girlfriend
Prince Harry: Prince Philip helped 'secret girlfriend' Diana to marry King Charles

Prince Harry: Prince Philip helped 'secret girlfriend' Diana to marry King Charles
Prince Harry 'saw' Princess Diana 'as clear as swan' on Prince Philip funeral

Prince Harry 'saw' Princess Diana 'as clear as swan' on Prince Philip funeral
Emma Mackey and Aimee Lou Wood among BAFTA Rising Star nominees

Emma Mackey and Aimee Lou Wood among BAFTA Rising Star nominees
Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski reveals Glen Powell got hurt during filming

Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski reveals Glen Powell got hurt during filming
Former model shares details of party with Prince Harry

Former model shares details of party with Prince Harry