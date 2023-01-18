Godfather of Harry and Meghan's daughter Lilibet becomes the richest actor in the world

 
Lilibet's godfather and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's friend has taken the first position in the list of eight richest actors in the world.

The richest actor according to this list issued by World of Statistics was Jerry Seinfeld with a net worth $1 billion.

Seinfeld tied with "Diary of a Black Woman" fame Tyler Perry at $ 1 billion. They were followed by Dwayne Johnson at $800 million.

In thier Netflix documentary, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry opened up about how Tyler Perry helped them when they were left without security in Canada after they had stepped down as senior members of the British family.

The actor not only did invite the royal couple to stay at his residence in the US but also make sure that they are protected by his guards.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stayed at his home for a few months before they acquired their own house.

The actor offered to help Meghan Markle despite the fact that he had not met her before.

The couple decided to make him the godfather of their newborn daughter.

Tyler Perry also appeared in Meghan and Harry's Netflix documentary.

