Wednesday Jan 18 2023
Channing Tatum talks of ‘Ghost’ remake amid reprisal plans

Wednesday Jan 18, 2023

Channing Tatum has just broken down his plans for remaking Ghost with ‘something different’.

This admission has been made by the Magic Mike star during his most recent interview with Vanity Fair.

The conversation arose once Tatum weighed in on his plans to reprise Magic Mike’s Last Dance through his production company, Free Association.

He revealed that the remake of the 1990 fantasy-romance film starring Swayze, Demi Moore, Whoopi Goldberg and Tony Goldwyn has finally been awarded ‘rights’, but “we're going to do something different.”

For those unversed, the original film was directed by Jerry Zucker, but Tatum admits, “I think it needs to change a little bit.”

