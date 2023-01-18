 
Christina Applegate slams body shammers believing she’s got ‘plastic surgery’

Actor Christina Applegate claps back at comments about her looks and appearance.

The Dead to Me actress made her admissions while taking to Twitter.

This has come in reference to comments received under a People Magazine article which featured pictures from her and her daughter’s appearance at the Critics Choice Awards.

Refencing the entire comment section, Applegate wrote, “Sooooo I made the unfortunate decision to look at some comments on an article from people mag about me and my kids at the CCA.”

“Of course I told her that it wasn’t nice. This was her reply.What is wrong with people. By the way, I laughed.” (sic)

Alongside the tweet in question, she also added a screenshot of one of the messages she received and it reads, “MS didn't make you look that way a plastic surgeon did. And you are a scammer and are not [Christina] Applegate.”

Check it out Below:


