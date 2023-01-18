Prince William continues royal duties amid Harry’s allegations

Prince William continued his royal duties amid Prince Harry’s multiple attacks in his bombshell memoir and recent TV interviews.



The Prince of Wales visited the headquarters of Together as One - an organisation that works with young people in Slough, UK.

During his visit, Prince William met staff and volunteers and even tried his hand in the kitchen.

This was William’s second public appearance since the release of Harry’s book Spare.

Later, he turned to Twitter and Instagram and shared adorable photos from his tour.



He said, “Together As One empowers young people to lead social change in their community, teaching invaluable life skills and tackling major issues like bullying, knife crime and racism.

“The breadth of work here is huge, from volunteers helping young people with conflict resolution training, to the Global Grub cooking programme helping to equip those faced with the rising cost of living with the skills to make healthy, nutritious food on a tight budget.”

The Prince has maintained a dignified silence amid attacks from estranged brother Prince Harry.

