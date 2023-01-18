 
BTS' Suga is Valentino's newest brand ambassador for 2023

Valentino has named BTS star Suga as its new global brand ambassador for 2023.

On January 17, Soompi reported that the Italian luxury fashion brand announced that Suga had been chosen as its newest brand ambassador.

The band creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli about BTS star said that “a multifaceted artist; he is an interpreter and uses his talent and his work to express himself with energy and authenticity. He perfectly embodies everything that DI.VA.s testimonials stand for: diversity, inclusivity, creativity, and passion.”

Meanwhile, Suga also remarked that "Everyone has different dreams and their own individual values. Maison Valentino and creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli have always been supportive of this kind of diversity, which I also believe in."

"I consider it a joy to become a Valentino Di.Vas, and I’m sincerely delighted to be able to be a part of the Maison Valentino Essentials campaign," he continued.

