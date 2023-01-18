 
Jennifer Lopez was originally in 2003 VMAs with Madonna, Britney Spears

Jennifer Lopez confirmed that she was originally slated to perform at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards.

In a new interview with E! News, ahead of the Jan. 27 streaming release of Shotgun Wedding, her upcoming Prime Video film with Josh Duhamel, J Lo confirmed rumours.

“Yes, that is actually true,” the Jenny from the Block crooner affirmed when the outlet asked about the rumour. “I didn’t wind up doing it, but yeah, we had talked about it,” she added. “I love Madonna, I’m a huge fan, I always have been.”

She detailed, “I was filming a movie in Canada, and we had met – me, her and Britney — to do it at her home, and then I just couldn't get off the film,” Lopez, 53, told the outlet. “So, we couldn't do it.”

The Marry Me actress’ spot was filled in by Christina Aguilera, who was also a budding star at the time.

At the 2003 VMAs, Madonna opened the show alongside Spears, 41, and Aguilera, 42, with a medley of Like a Virgin, Hollywood and Work It with special guest Missy Elliott, via People Magazine.

Spears had popped out of a wedding cake dressed like a bride and sang Like a Virgin — paid homage to Madonna’s 1984 act, where she did the same.

Before launching into the final song, the Madonna leaned in for a kiss with each of the then-budding pop princesses. Aguilera’s kiss with Madge, however, is often overlooked, as MTV quickly cut to Justin Timberlake in order to catch his reaction to ex-girlfriend Spears’ kiss with Madonna.

