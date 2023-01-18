 
entertainment
Prince Harry’s ‘four-book’ deal with publishers laid bare: DETAILS

Prince Harry reportedly has a four-book deal with publishers Penguin Random House and could be working on three more books after the success of Spare.

Several royal experts and sources believe that the Duke of Sussex could begin working on as many as three more books with his publishers as he is under a ‘four-book deal’.

Speaking to Mirror UK, Managing Editor of The Bookseller, Tom Tivnan, shared: “I believe Harry does have a four-book deal, but it is shrouded in secrecy. That's what's rumoured.”

“I don't know if he'll do something like this again - a memoir so personal - but probably something very worthy and princely, let's say. The sales will give the publisher something to think about, and maybe they'll follow up harder for a second book,” Tivnan also said.

This comes after Prince Harry, in one of his many promo interviews for his incendiary book, claimed that he had enough content for two books but had to cut much of it out from Spare.

Prince Harry told The Telegraph: “The first draft was different. It was 800 pages, and now it’s down to 400 pages. It could have been two books, put it that way.”

It is pertinent to note that Prince Harry’s Spare is now the fastest-selling memoir of all time, and Penguin Random House’s fastest-selling non-fiction title of all time; it managed to move 1.4 million copies on its first day of release.

