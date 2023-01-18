 
Wednesday Jan 18 2023
Jeremy Renner's face brusies removed in ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ poster after accident

Wednesday Jan 18, 2023

Jeremy Renner’s face bruises are removed in the poster for new season of Mayor of Kingstown by Paramount+ out of respect for his snowplow accident.

Renner, who plays titular role of Mike McLusky in the series Mayor of Kingstown, was pictured with a bloodied face in the original promotional image for the season.

That poster image came out in December, weeks before Renner’s injury after which the actor shared a picture on Instagram with bruises on his face. In the new key art, above, all visible injuries have been removed.

Renner suffered from various orthopedic injuries including chest trauma in Washoe County, Nev. on January 1, 2023.

While using a snowplow to help a stranded family member who was stuck in the snow in Renner’s car.

According to Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam, when Renner was towing the car out of the snow and stepping out of the snowplow.

“an extremely large piece of snow removal equipment weighing at least 14,330 pounds,” began to roll, and he was run over while attempting to reenter the driver’s seat.

The actor was discharged from hospital on Tuesday, after two surgeries and time spent in an intensive care unit.

Renner updated about his health saying that he was in recovery and had watched the first episode of Season 2 at home with his family.

In addition to Mayor of Kingstown, Renner has also starred as Hawkeye in Marvel Cinematic Universe projects including The Avengers movies, Captain America: Civil War, Thor and the Disney+ series Hawkeye, with other credits including The Hurt Locker and the Mission: Impossible movies.

