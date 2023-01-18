Kanye West new flame Bianca Censori wasn't familiar with his work before Yeezy job

Kanye West new bride was not familiar with his music before she landed a job at his brand Yeezy.

Old pal of the Yeezy Designer named Kate talked about her high school days to Nova FM's Ben, Liam and Belle, revealing she was one of the most popular girls.

“I knew her pretty well. She was definitely in the popular group,” Kate said. “She was pretty hot, she was the hot one, friends with all the guys. [But] she was lovely.”

“She wasn't one of the b**chy popular high school girls,” the friend added. “I've got nothing bad to say about her.”

She went on to reveal how Kanye, who now goes by Ye, approached Bianca for a job at his brand Yeezy while studying architecture at the University of Melbourne.

“Ye slid into her DMs, found her on Instagram, and said, ‘Come and work for me,’ and she dropped out. I'm not actually sure if she's an architect,” she said.

Kate also revealed that Bianca was not a “huge fan” of Kanye’s work at the time the Praise God hitmaker contacted her.

Kanye shocked the world with his secret marriage to Bianca just weeks after finalizing divorce with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.