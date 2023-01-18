Kanye West, Bianca Censori receive well-wishes from her ex after ‘secret’ nuptials

Bianca Censori's ex-boyfriend discussed his relationship with the designer while sending best wishes to her and Kanye West after "secret" nuptials.

Talking about Bianca’s secret marriage to the Praise God hitmaker, Nick, who did not disclose his surname, told Nova FM's Fitzy & Wippa that he was happy for the Yeezy designer.

“Bianca and I dated for six years and have known each other since we were teenagers,” he spoke of their romance. “We have been through a huge amount together through high school and through university.”

The duo parted ways three years ago which Nick said “allowed” them both to grow “in relationships and in our careers.”

Gushing over Bianca, the ex said, “The girl is extremely talented and took the leap to go chase her dream of being a famous architect, which she's achieved.”

Speaking of their nuptials, Nick said, “Of course I support them. If Bianca is happy [with Kanye], I am happy for her.”

“She has always been supportive of my relationships. I wish them the best and hope it's a modern-day love story,” he added.

However, he said that Bianca was never a big fan of Kanye’s work when he approached her to work for his fashion empire.

“I wouldn't say she was the biggest fan of Kanye at the time, but I do have hilarious videos of her dancing in a boxy outfit to the song I Love It,” Nick shared referring to Ye's 2018 collaboration with Lil Pump.