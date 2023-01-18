 
Showbiz
Wednesday Jan 18 2023
By
Web Desk

Kaifi Khalil tops local music charts on Spotify with 19 million streams

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 18, 2023

Kaifi Khalil makes it to top local charts on Spotify
Kaifi Khalil makes it to top local charts on Spotify

Kaifi Khalil has made his way towards insane popularity through his hit soulful number 'Kahani Suno 2.0'. Now, he has made it to the top local music charts on Spotify with 19 million streams. 

Spotify, a music platform which has not only provided easy access to music for those who love to have multiple playlists, but it has also provided singers like Kaifi to make their way in music industry. He has witnessed a 97% increase in streams on the app just over the past month. His popularity has intensified ever since he appeared in Coke Studio season 14 alongside Eva B and Wahab Bugti in Kana Yaari.

As an emerging artist, Kaifi joined Spotify for Artists feature on the app to get better visibility and with the insane skills he possess, he has made his way to heights. He has performed at several cities in Pakistan and wherever he goes, he gets flooded with praises.

His song is also very viral among TikTok and Instagram reels.   

More From Showbiz:

Kareena Kapoor drops electrifying teaser of a new project: Take a look

Kareena Kapoor drops electrifying teaser of a new project: Take a look
'Pathan's' new marketing strategy: The star cast decides not to give interviews

'Pathan's' new marketing strategy: The star cast decides not to give interviews
Priyanka Chopra praises Pakistan's Oscar shortlisted film 'Joyland'

Priyanka Chopra praises Pakistan's Oscar shortlisted film 'Joyland'
Harhsdeep Kaur sings Abida Parveen, Naseebo Laal's 'Tu Jhoom' in concert

Harhsdeep Kaur sings Abida Parveen, Naseebo Laal's 'Tu Jhoom' in concert
Kiara Advani blushes as paps shout Febraury 6 at 'Misson Majnu' screening: See video

Kiara Advani blushes as paps shout Febraury 6 at 'Misson Majnu' screening: See video
'Pathaan': The first-ever movie to get 9 am show at Gaiety Galaxy Mumbai

'Pathaan': The first-ever movie to get 9 am show at Gaiety Galaxy Mumbai
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' receives UA certificate from CBFC

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' receives UA certificate from CBFC
Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's wedding: Cricketers home adorns with hanging lights

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's wedding: Cricketers home adorns with hanging lights
Akshay Kumar pens heartfelt note for wifey Twinkle on 22nd wedding anniversary

Akshay Kumar pens heartfelt note for wifey Twinkle on 22nd wedding anniversary
Janhvi Kapoor slays in lehenga at Pongal festival: See

Janhvi Kapoor slays in lehenga at Pongal festival: See
Faisal Qureshi reveals 'the kind of dramas the audience wants to watch'

Faisal Qureshi reveals 'the kind of dramas the audience wants to watch'
Ananya Panday celebrates her parents 25th anniversary, shares special post

Ananya Panday celebrates her parents 25th anniversary, shares special post