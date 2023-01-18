 
Bella Ramsey opens up about mental health issue while promoting The Last of Us

Bella Ramsey recently revealed why she took an exit from The Worst Witch after three seasons in 2020.

In a latest interview with Elle magazine, the Game of Thrones star stated, “I know it's sort of been publicised a lot that I left [The Worst Witch] for mental health reasons.”

In February 2020, the British actress updated in an Instagram post in which she announced that she’s “leaving the series to prioritise her mental health”.

Reflecting on her decision to exit the show, the 19-year-old actress mentioned, “I would say the more accurate description is that I had resolved a lot of my mental health problems by that point.”

“And then the idea was that, ‘I'm not going to do this fourth season because it's not worth it, because I'm in a better place now’,” explained Bella.

The actress clarified, “This is not something that I want to continue to string out and have the recurring issues that stem from that first season. I don't need or want to do this anymore.”

Nevertheless, Bella shared that she later learned about her eating disorder while filming three seasons prior to announcing her departure from the series.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bella is seen promoting her new HBO series The Last of Us.

