Prince Harry warned of legal action over his 'ill-judged' claims

Prince Harry has seemingly put himself in trouble by boasting about his military operation with forces in Afghanistan.



The Duke of Sussex, in his memoir Spare, has boasted that he killed 25 people in airstrikes in Afghanistan, revealing he did not think of them as "people," but instead as "chess pieces" that had been taken off the board as an Apache helicopter pilot.

Harry's claims seem to follow him long as he, according to some political and defense analysts, have landed himself in trouble and triggered security alert for his families in the US and UK.

According to a new report, Afghan families are planning move courts over his admission of killing dozens of people as member of British force during war in Afghanistan.



Families who lost their loved ones in the Sangin district of Helmand province said that those people were not rebels or terrorists, they were ordinary Afghans.

Hamdullah Alizai, 45, a resident of the Sangin district, told Reuters that in August 2008, the British Air Force carried out attacks on their settlements, killing 27 people including his father and 15-year-old brother.

"We were devastated then and we had hard days. We strongly condemn Prince Harry's statements. We demand that he be put on trial and punished,” Alizay stressed.

Another resident Habibul Rahman Noorzai, 38, whose father, uncle and 20-year-old brother were killed in the attacks, demanded: “British and foreign soldiers committed many atrocities here. We want them to be brought to justice.”



It is to mention here that Harry served in Afghanistan first as a forward air controller in air raids from 2007-2008, then flying the attack helicopter between 2012-2013 – carried out his military duty at the British base Camp Bastion in the Helmand province of the country.