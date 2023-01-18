 
Wednesday Jan 18 2023
Hugh Dillon calls Mayor of Kingstown costar Jeremy Renner 'unstoppable'

Hugh Dillon talked about his Mayor of Kingstown costar Jeremy Renner in a recent interview and discussed his recovery after the recent snow ploughing incident. Hugh said that Jeremy is unstoppable and he will be ready to rock soon, as reported by Fox News.

Hugh said about Jeremy, "There is a rebellious quality he has. You can’t help but laugh and there is an unstoppableness that is him."

Hugh added that he hopes Jeremy will be back for the third season of Mayor of Kingstown. He said, "I know that guy. He is gonna be a handful. He’s gonna be ready to rock."

Jeremy got into an accident on New Year's Day when a piece of ploughing equipment ran over his leg while he was clearing out the snow after a snowstorm.

The actor had extensive injuries and lost a lot of blood but luckily his doctor neighbour put a tourniquet on Jeremy's leg until paramedics arrived to airlift him to the hospital.

