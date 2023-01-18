 
Feroze Khan leaks phone numbers and addresses of several celebrities, ignites outrage

Feroze Khan is once again making waves in news due to leakage of private information of prominent Pakistani celebrities. 

In the complaint he filed, he accussed his ex-wife Aliza Sultan Khan, Aiman Khan, Asim Azhar, Farhan Saeed, Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, Osman Khalid Butt, Musaddiq Malik, Minal Khan, Mira Sethi, Sarwat Gillani and Yasir Hussain of defamation and leaked their phone numbers along with their residential addresses. 

As expected, an outrage was observed as a reaction from mentioned celebrities. Aiman and Minal expressed how their privacy was breached. Aiman penned down a detailed note on how her privacy was compromised and how mentally draining it was.



Similarly, Yasir Hussain shared screenshots of messages he has received from unknown numbers. Farhan Saeed has filed a complaint against him for leaking his private information. Others haven’t responded to this feud yet. 

Sarwat Gillani also expressed her rage through an Instagram post.



