Marie Osmond says her weight loss is the secret of her looking and feeling youthful

Marie Osmond talked about the 50-pound weight-loss journey that she maintained for 15 years in a recent interview and shared that it is her secret of looking and feeling youthful as she thinks weight ages a person, as reported by Fox News.

Marie said, "At this stage of my life, I can tell you that weight ages you. It also takes away the joy out of being active with your children and grandchildren. It takes away your health, even mentally. It’s not healthy for you."

She further added, "I would never go back to who I was. Never. I could never have done everything I’ve done. My last album, my current album, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard. I’m 63. That’s stupid, right?... Never could I have done that without the energy I have."

Marie was at her heaviest in 2007 as she weighed 165 pounds and was a size 14 from which she slimmed herself to a size 4.