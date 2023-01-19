 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 19 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry 'delusional' comments have alerted 'British enemies': Piers Morgan

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 19, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle love to bad mouth about the Royal Family says Piers Morgan.

Writing for The Sun, the former GMB hosts brands the Duke and Duchess of Sussex 'delusional' for their actions.

He begins: "We saw the same nonsense with him attacking the British press for supposedly falsely saying he and his wife Meghan had accused the Royals of being racist about their unborn son - when the couple had gone on Oprah and done exactly that.

"Harry’s proven himself to be as delusional as he’s disingenuous.

"But it’s one thing b*tching about his family and torching the institution of the Monarchy that he loves to exploit for gazillions of dollars.

"It’s quite another, far more serious thing to say stuff that is now being cynically seized on by Britain’s enemies to justify their own nefarious conduct," he notes.

