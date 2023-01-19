 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 19 2023
By
Web Desk

Rihanna 'happiest' to take her son to Super Bowl Halftime show rehearsals

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 19, 2023

File Footage

Rihanna is “happiest” to take her son, whom she shares with beau A$AP Rocky, to Super Bowl Halftime show rehearsals.

The Diamonds hitmaker is working hard to balance her personal and professional life as she gears up to set the stage on fire during the ceremony.

An insider spilt to Entertainment Tonight that RiRi is "the happiest she's ever been" as she spends time with her family and works on her highly anticipated show.

The source went on to share that the Good For You hitmaker and the couple’s eight-month-old son have attended her rehearsals to shower support on the superstar.

"Rihanna is so excited. She is really focused on work and wants to wow her fans," the source added. "She's putting her all into it.”

“She has been on a strict diet ahead of her halftime performance and trying to eat clean and be healthy,” the insider added.

This comes after Hollywood Life reported that RiRi would be taking her son to her highly anticipated Super Bowl performance.

“This Super Bowl is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and she wouldn’t have her son miss it for the world,” the source said.

“She knows it’s going to be loud so she’s thinking that either she’ll have him wear noise-canceling headphones for babies or her family, many of which are also coming, will enjoy the show from a skybox or some type of club seating,” the insider explained.

