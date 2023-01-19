 
Thursday Jan 19 2023
'M3GAN' confirms its sequel with release date of January 2025

Thursday Jan 19, 2023

M3GAN’s sequel is officially announced, along with the title, and the movie is set release on January 17, 2025.

The production company Blumhouse has also revealed the title of the upcoming sequel that is M3GAN 2.0.

M3GAN came out in 2023 and became a surprise hit. The movie that depicts a killer A.I. doll received a massive success and garnered praises on the box office and from the critics as well.

The film followed the story of an inventor named Gemma, played by Allison Williams, who creates an A.I. doll meant to help protect, teach, and play with children.

However, some technical error in M3GAN's programming provokes her to turn into a violent doll, who begins killing those who pose a threat to Cady played by Violet McGraw.

Reportedly, Akela Cooper will serve as the script writer on the sequel movie after working on the first film and Malignant.

Allison Williams and Violet McGraw are also confirmed to star as Gemma and Cady.

