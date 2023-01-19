 BTS' Jin pens special message for ARMY about his military enlistment

 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 19 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 19, 2023

BTS' Jin shared new photos of himself from a military camp along with a special message for the ARMY on Wednesday.

On January 18, Jin returned to the fan community forum Weverse, after five weeks of training at the recruit training center and assured ARMY that he was doing well.

The 30-year-old actor wrote that “I’m enjoyably spending my time here. I’m posting photos after receiving permission from the military. ARMY, always be happy and take care.”

Jin is the first member of BTS to enlist for South Korean mandatory military service.

BTS star will return from his military duties on June 12, 2024. Meanwhile, ARMY showed love for their star and wished for his safe return, Soompi reports.

