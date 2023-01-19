Meghan Markle warned ‘don’t think playing the victim helps’

File Footage

Meghan Markle has just been told to make peace with her personal struggles and has been urged to ‘make peace with whatever disability or disadvantage she finds herself in the presence of.



Charity founder and investigative journalist Marjorie Wallace made this claim.

This has come in relation to Meghan Markle’s admissions about suicidal ideations.

For Ms Wallace, ‘victimhood’ is something she has never liked and can never bring herself to “respect people who take victimhood on as a career.”

She even shared her personal take on the daily struggle and urged Meghan Markle to “find ways of living with whatever disability or disadvantage you have.”

Her admissions were made on Rachel Johnson's Difficult Women podcast.

There, Ms Wallace started by saying, “I don't like to condemn anyone.”

“I'll tell you what I don't really like, and this is nothing to do with the Netflix series, is that I don't like victimhood and I've never played it myself in my life.”

“Yes you can have terrible times, and I've had terrible terrible times with my children, with my life, with my divorce - all kinds of terrible things.”

“But I don't really think playing the victim card helps, whatever you're a victim of, and I don't really respect people who take victimhood on as a career.”

“That's not my stoic philosophy, I think you've got to find ways of living with whatever disability or disadvantage you have. Everyone has it whether they're privileged or they're poor.”

For those unversed, this has come in response to Meghan Markle’s admission to Oprah about how she “couldn’t be left alone” and even went as far as telling her husband “she didn’t want to be alive anymore.”