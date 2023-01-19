 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 19 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle warned ‘don’t think playing the victim helps’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 19, 2023

File Footage

Meghan Markle has just been told to make peace with her personal struggles and has been urged to ‘make peace with whatever disability or disadvantage she finds herself in the presence of.

Charity founder and investigative journalist Marjorie Wallace made this claim.

This has come in relation to Meghan Markle’s admissions about suicidal ideations.

For Ms Wallace, ‘victimhood’ is something she has never liked and can never bring herself to “respect people who take victimhood on as a career.”

She even shared her personal take on the daily struggle and urged Meghan Markle to “find ways of living with whatever disability or disadvantage you have.”

Her admissions were made on Rachel Johnson's Difficult Women podcast.

There, Ms Wallace started by saying, “I don't like to condemn anyone.”

“I'll tell you what I don't really like, and this is nothing to do with the Netflix series, is that I don't like victimhood and I've never played it myself in my life.”

“Yes you can have terrible times, and I've had terrible terrible times with my children, with my life, with my divorce - all kinds of terrible things.”

“But I don't really think playing the victim card helps, whatever you're a victim of, and I don't really respect people who take victimhood on as a career.”

“That's not my stoic philosophy, I think you've got to find ways of living with whatever disability or disadvantage you have. Everyone has it whether they're privileged or they're poor.”

For those unversed, this has come in response to Meghan Markle’s admission to Oprah about how she “couldn’t be left alone” and even went as far as telling her husband “she didn’t want to be alive anymore.”

More From Entertainment:

Alec Baldwin to be charged with involuntary manslaughter over deadly shooting on movie set

Alec Baldwin to be charged with involuntary manslaughter over deadly shooting on movie set
Prince Harry shares Meghan Markle's thoughts about Trooping the Colour

Prince Harry shares Meghan Markle's thoughts about Trooping the Colour
Americans love and respect Prince William more than Harry: Here's why

Americans love and respect Prince William more than Harry: Here's why
Meghan Markle emerges less popular in US than Kate Middleton, William

Meghan Markle emerges less popular in US than Kate Middleton, William
Chelsea Handler addresses dating app and ‘no children stance’ on The Drew Barrymore Show

Chelsea Handler addresses dating app and ‘no children stance’ on The Drew Barrymore Show
Sarah Michelle Gellar mentions two acting rules for oldest daughter to appear on camera

Sarah Michelle Gellar mentions two acting rules for oldest daughter to appear on camera
Jurassic Park star Sam Neill shows support to Jacinda Ardern after her resignation

Jurassic Park star Sam Neill shows support to Jacinda Ardern after her resignation
Ireland Baldwin gets candid about pregnancy and mental struggles: Read

Ireland Baldwin gets candid about pregnancy and mental struggles: Read
Sarah Michelle Gellar not ready to reveal ‘full story’ about Buffy’s legacy: Here’s why

Sarah Michelle Gellar not ready to reveal ‘full story’ about Buffy’s legacy: Here’s why
Joe Jonas recalls how he asked Sophie Turner’s dad for her hand in marriage

Joe Jonas recalls how he asked Sophie Turner’s dad for her hand in marriage
James Norton believes therapy has helped him understand school bullying

James Norton believes therapy has helped him understand school bullying
Anna Kendrick regrets getting candid about past abuse on Alice, Darling press tour

Anna Kendrick regrets getting candid about past abuse on Alice, Darling press tour