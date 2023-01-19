Prince Harry shares Meghan Markle's thoughts about Trooping the Colour

Prince Harry has shared Meghan Markle’s thoughts about famous royal event Trooping the Colour, revealing her wife's remarks about the ceremony.



The Duke of Sussex has recounted the encounter, which took place in 2018 at the official June celebration of Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday, in his new memoir Spare.



Harry and Meghan, during one of their first public appearances as newlyweds, have joined the rest of his family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to greet the crowd of well-wishers in 2018. According to the Duke, everyone had been “in a good mood, upbeat” on the celebratory day.



However, the mood allegedly changed after Meghan was asked by her sister-in-law Kate Middleton what she’d thought about the event.

Harry wrote: "But then: Kate asked Meghan what she thought of her first Trooping the Colour. And Meg joked: Colourful, and a yawning silence threatened to swallow us all whole."

The excerpt has since sparked a debate on social media, where some have questioned why Meghan’s comment, which was made as a joke, according to Prince Harry, was met with silence by the royal family., with one reacted as saying: "I actually thought it was quite funny! I wonder why it fell so flat,” one person tweeted, while another said: “I have no idea why they were so offended by that. I thought British people liked humour?"