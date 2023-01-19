 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 19 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry shares Meghan Markle's thoughts about Trooping the Colour

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 19, 2023

Prince Harry has shared Meghan Markle’s thoughts about famous royal event Trooping the Colour, revealing her wife's remarks about the ceremony.

The Duke of Sussex has recounted the encounter, which took place in 2018 at the official June celebration of Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday, in his new memoir Spare. 

Harry and Meghan, during one of their first public appearances as newlyweds, have joined the rest of his family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to greet the crowd of well-wishers in 2018. According to the Duke, everyone had been “in a good mood, upbeat” on the celebratory day.

However, the mood allegedly changed after Meghan was asked by her sister-in-law Kate Middleton what she’d thought about the event.

Harry wrote: "But then: Kate asked Meghan what she thought of her first Trooping the Colour. And Meg joked: Colourful, and a yawning silence threatened to swallow us all whole."

The excerpt has since sparked a debate on social media, where some have questioned why Meghan’s comment, which was made as a joke, according to Prince Harry, was met with silence by the royal family., with one reacted as saying: "I actually thought it was quite funny! I wonder why it fell so flat,” one person tweeted, while another said: “I have no idea why they were so offended by that. I thought British people liked humour?"

More From Entertainment:

Alec Baldwin to be charged with involuntary manslaughter over deadly shooting on movie set

Alec Baldwin to be charged with involuntary manslaughter over deadly shooting on movie set
Americans love and respect Prince William more than Harry: Here's why

Americans love and respect Prince William more than Harry: Here's why
Meghan Markle emerges less popular in US than Kate Middleton, William

Meghan Markle emerges less popular in US than Kate Middleton, William
Chelsea Handler addresses dating app and ‘no children stance’ on The Drew Barrymore Show

Chelsea Handler addresses dating app and ‘no children stance’ on The Drew Barrymore Show
Sarah Michelle Gellar mentions two acting rules for oldest daughter to appear on camera

Sarah Michelle Gellar mentions two acting rules for oldest daughter to appear on camera
Jurassic Park star Sam Neill shows support to Jacinda Ardern after her resignation

Jurassic Park star Sam Neill shows support to Jacinda Ardern after her resignation
Ireland Baldwin gets candid about pregnancy and mental struggles: Read

Ireland Baldwin gets candid about pregnancy and mental struggles: Read
Sarah Michelle Gellar not ready to reveal ‘full story’ about Buffy’s legacy: Here’s why

Sarah Michelle Gellar not ready to reveal ‘full story’ about Buffy’s legacy: Here’s why
Joe Jonas recalls how he asked Sophie Turner’s dad for her hand in marriage

Joe Jonas recalls how he asked Sophie Turner’s dad for her hand in marriage
James Norton believes therapy has helped him understand school bullying

James Norton believes therapy has helped him understand school bullying
Anna Kendrick regrets getting candid about past abuse on Alice, Darling press tour

Anna Kendrick regrets getting candid about past abuse on Alice, Darling press tour
Jennifer Lopez receives love from hubby Ben Affleck at ‘Shotgun Wedding’ premiere

Jennifer Lopez receives love from hubby Ben Affleck at ‘Shotgun Wedding’ premiere