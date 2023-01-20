 
Showbiz
Friday Jan 20 2023
Rajinikanth's 'Jailer': Tamannaah Bhatia to play part in the film

Friday Jan 20, 2023

Jailer is set to release on April 14, 2023
Tamannaah Bhatia recently unveiled that she is going to play a minor role in the legendary actor Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Jailer.

She shared the first glimpse of her character from the film. The poster looks extremely intense with Tamannaah’s gorgeous look and killer expressions.

She announced the exciting news by writing: “Finally I can share this with you all… the news is out!!! I am soo sooo happy and honoured to be a part of this movie #Jailer with the one and only Thalaivar @rajinikanth sir directed by @nelsondilipkumar. Can’t wait to share this experience with all of you.”

After looking at the post, Tamnnaah’s rumoured boyfriend Vijay Varma also reacted on the poster.

Nelson’s directorial film Jailer will mark as Superstar Rajini’s 169th film. In December 2022, the makers of shared the teaser of the thriller film on Thaliavar’s 72nd birthday.

The film also features; Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan, and Vasanth Ravi.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia is currently the latest buzz on social media as the actor is allegedly dating Darlings actor Vijay Varma. The duo has been spotted together at numerous occasions. Moreover, they also reportedly celebrated the New Year together. The actors have not made any official announcement about their relationship so far, reports News18.  

