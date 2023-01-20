 
Alec Baldwin ‘will have it rough’ beating manslaughter charges

Legal experts believe Alec Baldwin’s decision to be so public about the Rust incident could turn into his ‘biggest downfalls’.

Criminal defense and appellate attorney, Matthew Barhoma in particular believes “Alec Baldwin really thought he wasn’t going to get charged.”

The founder of Barhoma Law and Power Trial Lawyers made these admissions to HollywoodLife.

He was even quoted saying, “He was giving us a reiteration of how the law works, putting together his own statements and homemade videos. Those things could never help him. They can only hurt him.”

The lawyer familiar with laws in New Mexico believes, “They can only be introduced to hurt him. That’s how the evidence code works. I think he’s starting to learn real quick how the repercussions of speaking so loud while under investigation.”

