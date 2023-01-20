 
entertainment
Friday Jan 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘a mockery now’ as A-listers ‘ice him out’

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 20, 2023

File Footage

Experts have started to ridicule Prince Harry, especially after how Jimmy Kimmel wound up mocking his Spare admissions.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield made this admission in her interview with Express UK.

She started by pointing out how Jimmy Kimmel ‘went to town’ on Prince Harry’s memoir revelations about frostbite.

She believes, “Jimmy Kimmel’s criticism of Harry must be especially hard for the Sussexes to swallow.”

“Kimmel is truly a member of the Hollywood elite. He vacations with Jennifer Aniston and counts Matt Damon and Ben Affleck as some of his closest friends.”

“If Kimmel has the courage to tease Prince Harry on national television, imagine the conversations that have happened behind closed doors with his peers.”

More From Entertainment:

Piers Morgan says Alec Baldwin has done ‘a lot of denial of any accountability’

Piers Morgan says Alec Baldwin has done ‘a lot of denial of any accountability’
King Charles egg attack: Student pleads not guilty to threatening behaviour

King Charles egg attack: Student pleads not guilty to threatening behaviour
Brad Pitt reveals he used to be a chauffeur for strippers

Brad Pitt reveals he used to be a chauffeur for strippers
Jennifer Lopez says she’s ‘insecure’ and ‘suffer in silence’ after Ben Affleck marriage

Jennifer Lopez says she’s ‘insecure’ and ‘suffer in silence’ after Ben Affleck marriage
Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ shooting charges could be difficult to prove

Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ shooting charges could be difficult to prove
‘Euphoria’ Storm Reid expects 'more smiles' for her character in season 3

‘Euphoria’ Storm Reid expects 'more smiles' for her character in season 3
King Charles, Camilla likely to file defamation lawsuit against Prince Harry: report

King Charles, Camilla likely to file defamation lawsuit against Prince Harry: report
HBO Max cancels 'Gossip Girl' reboot after two seasons

HBO Max cancels 'Gossip Girl' reboot after two seasons

Brooklyn Beckham hits with trolls after hinting at career as fashion stylist

Brooklyn Beckham hits with trolls after hinting at career as fashion stylist

Alec Baldwin to fight involuntary manslaughter charges over Halyna Hutchins death

Alec Baldwin to fight involuntary manslaughter charges over Halyna Hutchins death
Chris Evans, ladylove Alba Baptista love quiet life away from ‘spotlight’

Chris Evans, ladylove Alba Baptista love quiet life away from ‘spotlight’
Britney Spears shuts down rumours about new tattoo was for ex Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears shuts down rumours about new tattoo was for ex Justin Timberlake