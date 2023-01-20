Prince Harry ‘a mockery now’ as A-listers ‘ice him out’

File Footage

Experts have started to ridicule Prince Harry, especially after how Jimmy Kimmel wound up mocking his Spare admissions.



Royal expert Kinsey Schofield made this admission in her interview with Express UK.

She started by pointing out how Jimmy Kimmel ‘went to town’ on Prince Harry’s memoir revelations about frostbite.

She believes, “Jimmy Kimmel’s criticism of Harry must be especially hard for the Sussexes to swallow.”

“Kimmel is truly a member of the Hollywood elite. He vacations with Jennifer Aniston and counts Matt Damon and Ben Affleck as some of his closest friends.”

“If Kimmel has the courage to tease Prince Harry on national television, imagine the conversations that have happened behind closed doors with his peers.”