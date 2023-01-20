Prince Harry’s ‘trampled on Firm’s feelings, reputation’

File Footage

Prince Harry is standing accused of having ‘trampled’ on the feelings and reputations of everyone in the Firm with his accusations.



English television presenter, Carole Malone, brought this claim to light.

She made these admissions in a piece for Express UK and started it all off by taking a swipe at Prince Harry for his ruthless attacks against the Firm.

It read, “Does the family not see that its silence, its acquiescence in taking every one of Harry’s brickbats without reaction actually gives him the green light to keep throwing more?”

“This is why the family’s ‘least said soonest mended approach’ is backfiring on them spectacularly.”

“And now there’s talk that the summit Harry demanded take place before the Coronation (who the hell is he to demand anything?) where he wants his family to apologise and be accountable for their sins, whatever they might be, could actually happen.”

“Is this for real? Why would anyone in the royal family want reconciliation with a man who has treated them all like dog dirt, who has trampled on their feelings, their reputations, the institution they represent all the while screaming how hurt he is without ever stopping to think how hurt the people he’s trashing might be.”

Before concluding the writer also added a clap back against Prince Harry, for he is “now so far up his own backside he believes he’s 100 percent right about everything and to blame for nothing.”

“He calls for accountability from his family. But where’s his accountability for betraying them in this terrible, treacherous way?”