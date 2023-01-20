Prince Harry wants apology from father who ‘gave him everything’

File Footage

Prince Harry has just been put on blast for demanding an apology from someone who’s given him the honor of being a Prince as well as a “privileged and gilded life”.



English television presenter, Carole Malone, brought this claim to light.

She made these admissions in a piece for Express UK and started it all off by taking a swipe at Prince Harry for his ruthless attacks against the Firm.

It read, “And just what have the royal family got to apologise for – for Harry’s privileged and gilded life? For the fact, he’s a Prince. For the fact that his brother, the man born to be King, appeared to get more attention than he did growing up?”

“Does the family imagine that if it apologises en masse, if it grovels to Harry, that he will accept it and that will shut him up. Because if they do they’re living in La La land.”

The writer also refenced Jeremy Clarkson’s own apology for a sordid piece and pointed out how, “We’ve seen this week how he and Meghan treat apologies – with utter disdain. They seem to use them as weapons to say ‘Look we were right’.”

The writer also pointed out that while, “Yes, what Clarkson wrote about Meghan was wrong but he’s apologised – twice now. Should he really lose his journalistic career because he wrote something distasteful?”

“Because if the answer to that is yes, then surely Harry should be cancelled too because of all the cruel, spiteful stuff he’s said about his family in a book that’s selling around the world.”

“And now I think he’s actually trying to “emotionally blackmail” his family by claiming he has a further 400 pages of material to publish – stuff he didn’t put in Spare because as he told one interviewer: “I don’t think [Charles and William] would ever forgive me’.”