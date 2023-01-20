King Charles, Camilla likely to file defamation lawsuit against Prince Harry: report

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla could choose to file a defamation lawsuit against Prince Harry for hurtful things the Duke of Sussex shared about them in his memoir and TV interviews, a royal expert believes.



According to royal expert Emily Andrews, King Charles and Camilla, who have kept a dignified silence, can push for a legal suit against Prince Harry if they want to.

They could sue Harry for defamation especially since the King has protected his wife's image for decades.

However, the filing would have to come from them personally and not from the royal family.

The royal expert went on to say King Charles and Camilla can file lawsuit not just against Prince Harry but also publisher Penguin Random House and US TV networks.

Prince Harry’s book Spare was released on January 10.

Also, in his interview with Anderson Cooper, Prince Harry had called Camilla a "villain" and "dangerous."