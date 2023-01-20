 
entertainment
Friday Jan 20 2023
By
Web Desk

‘Euphoria’ Storm Reid expects 'more smiles' for her character in season 3

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 20, 2023

File Footage

Euphoria actor Storm Reid is hoping for a less heartbreaking season 3, and more smiles for her character.

As per the actor the series has already covered an entire spectrum of emotions in past two seasons.

HBO's teen drama that is created by Sam Levinson has garnered a reputation of being extremely explicit, disturbing and difficult to watch over the past two seasons.

During an interview with Screen Rant Storm Reid shared her expectations for Euphoria season 3 while promoting her new movie Missing.

The actor expressed her hopes for the forthcoming season that it should be filled with smiles and laughter for Gia, while her overall expectation for season 3 is to be less heartbreaking.

"Gia, I hope that you get to smile. I hope you get to laugh. I hope you get some ice cream or something! No, I hope we get to see Gia [smile] more, but my overarching hope for season 3 is just more levity, more joy, more grace."

I think we have covered the entire spectrum of emotions in Euphoria over the last two seasons, so hopefully season 3 is a little less heartbreaking." she said.

Euphoria follows Zendaya as a teenager who is recovering from her drug addiction, while also struggling with relationships, mental health, and identity crisis.

On the HBO show, Reid stars as Gia, the often-overlooked younger sister of Zendaya who is playing Rue.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel reveal they couldn't tell when Jennifer Coolidge was 'acting’

Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel reveal they couldn't tell when Jennifer Coolidge was 'acting’
Piers Morgan says Alec Baldwin has done ‘a lot of denial of any accountability’

Piers Morgan says Alec Baldwin has done ‘a lot of denial of any accountability’
King Charles egg attack: Student pleads not guilty to threatening behaviour

King Charles egg attack: Student pleads not guilty to threatening behaviour
Brad Pitt reveals he used to be a chauffeur for strippers

Brad Pitt reveals he used to be a chauffeur for strippers
Jennifer Lopez says she’s ‘insecure’ and ‘suffer in silence’ after Ben Affleck marriage

Jennifer Lopez says she’s ‘insecure’ and ‘suffer in silence’ after Ben Affleck marriage
Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ shooting charges could be difficult to prove

Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ shooting charges could be difficult to prove
King Charles, Camilla likely to file defamation lawsuit against Prince Harry: report

King Charles, Camilla likely to file defamation lawsuit against Prince Harry: report
HBO Max cancels 'Gossip Girl' reboot after two seasons

HBO Max cancels 'Gossip Girl' reboot after two seasons

Brooklyn Beckham hits with trolls after hinting at career as fashion stylist

Brooklyn Beckham hits with trolls after hinting at career as fashion stylist

Alec Baldwin to fight involuntary manslaughter charges over Halyna Hutchins death

Alec Baldwin to fight involuntary manslaughter charges over Halyna Hutchins death