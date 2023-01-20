 
pakistan
Friday Jan 20 2023
Imran Khan blames govt for 'deliberately manufacturing crises'

Friday Jan 20, 2023

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is addressing the “Rule of Law" conference via video link, coming down hard on the incumbent government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Addressing the event, the former premier said that never in the country's history had Pakistan faced a worse economic crisis than the one it "faces these days". 

He added that the crisis was manufactured deliberately, adding, “It is not a natural crisis.”

Without naming former army chief Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa, he said, “One person decided to change the regime and hatched a conspiracy.”

More to follow...

 

