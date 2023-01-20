 
entertainment
Friday Jan 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Robert Pattinson reveals consistent diets took mental toll on him

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 20, 2023

Robert Pattinson talks about ‘unreal body standards’ for men in film
Robert Pattinson was seen in a superhero movie last year.  He recently took it upon himself to briefly explained how unreal body standards have made men feel in Hollywood. He shared that he went through multiple diet schedules and exercises to lose weight to look a ‘certain’ way.

In an exclusive interview with ES Magazine he got intimate about how following multiple diets took a toll on his mental health. He said, "Even if you’re just watching your calorie intake, it’s extraordinarily addictive — and you don’t quite realize how insidious it is until it’s too late."

He further added, “I once ate nothing but potatoes for two weeks, as a detox. Just boiled potatoes and Himalayan pink salt. Apparently, it’s a cleanse… you definitely lose weight.”

On work front, he will be seen in Bong Joon-ho’s sci-fi film Mickey 17 which will be released in March 2024.

