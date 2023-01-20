 
entertainment
Friday Jan 20 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles egg attack: Student pleads not guilty to threatening behaviour

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 20, 2023

King Charles egg attack: Student pleads not guilty to threatening behaviour
King Charles egg attack: Student pleads not guilty to threatening behaviour

London: A university student pleaded not guilty to threatening behaviour on Friday, after eggs were thrown at King Charles III during a walkabout last year.

Patrick Thelwell, 23, denied a public order offence related to the incident in York, northern England, in November.

Senior district judge Paul Goldspring told him he would face trial on April 14, and released him on unconditional bail.

Thelwell´s lawyer Nicola Hall told the hearing the trial would address the issue of whether his actions were part of a "legitimate protest".

It would also include if they "looked likely to cause fear of unlawful violence", she added.

"He would take the view his actions were necessary and part of a protest against the establishment," Hall told the court.

A number of eggs were thrown at the 74-year-old monarch when he visited York with his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, but none hit the couple.

Last Friday, a 21-year-old man was fined £100 ($122) after admitting throwing an egg towards Charles in Luton, north of London.

Harry Spartacus May objected to the visit, believing it to be in "bad taste" because Luton was "deprived and poor", a court in London was told. (AFP)

More From Entertainment:

Piers Morgan says Alec Baldwin has done ‘a lot of denial of any accountability’

Piers Morgan says Alec Baldwin has done ‘a lot of denial of any accountability’
Brad Pitt reveals he used to be a chauffeur for strippers

Brad Pitt reveals he used to be a chauffeur for strippers
Jennifer Lopez says she’s ‘insecure’ and ‘suffer in silence’ after Ben Affleck marriage

Jennifer Lopez says she’s ‘insecure’ and ‘suffer in silence’ after Ben Affleck marriage
Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ shooting charges could be difficult to prove

Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ shooting charges could be difficult to prove
‘Euphoria’ Storm Reid expects 'more smiles' for her character in season 3

‘Euphoria’ Storm Reid expects 'more smiles' for her character in season 3
King Charles, Camilla likely to file defamation lawsuit against Prince Harry: report

King Charles, Camilla likely to file defamation lawsuit against Prince Harry: report
HBO Max cancels 'Gossip Girl' reboot after two seasons

HBO Max cancels 'Gossip Girl' reboot after two seasons

Brooklyn Beckham hits with trolls after hinting at career as fashion stylist

Brooklyn Beckham hits with trolls after hinting at career as fashion stylist

Alec Baldwin to fight involuntary manslaughter charges over Halyna Hutchins death

Alec Baldwin to fight involuntary manslaughter charges over Halyna Hutchins death
Chris Evans, ladylove Alba Baptista love quiet life away from ‘spotlight’

Chris Evans, ladylove Alba Baptista love quiet life away from ‘spotlight’
Britney Spears shuts down rumours about new tattoo was for ex Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears shuts down rumours about new tattoo was for ex Justin Timberlake