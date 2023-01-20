 
sports
Friday Jan 20 2023
By
Web Desk

PSL 2023: Karachi Kings complete schedule, match timings

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 20, 2023

The logo of Karachi Kings. — PSL/File
The much-awaited schedule of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) — the most celebrated T20 event in the country — has been announced on Friday.

The matches will take place at four different venues across Pakistan — including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Multan.

Let's take a look at the schedule of Karachi Kings:

14 February: Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi

16 February: Islamabad United v Karachi Kings

18 February: Karachi Kings v Quetta Gladiators

19 February: Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars

22 February: Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings

25 February: Karachi Kings v Multan Sultans

1 March: Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings

3 March: Islamabad United v Karachi Kings

6 March: Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings

12 March: Lahore Qalandars v Karachi Kings

(Afternoon matches will start at 2pm; evening matches in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi will start at 7pm. Evening matches in Multan will begin at 6pm except for the tournament opener, which will commence at 8pm)

Karachi Kings squad

Imad Wasim (c), Haider Ali, Mohammad Amir, Shoaib Malik, Aamir Yamin, Mir Hamza, Sharjeel Khan, Qasim Akram, Matthew Wade, Imran Tahir, James Vince, James Fuller, Andrew Tye, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Akhlaq, Irfan Khan Niazi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mohammad Umar.

All the franchises will pick two more players in the supplementary category in the replacement draft, set to take place on January 24, to complete their squad of 20.

