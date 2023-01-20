PSL 2023: Islamabad United complete schedule, match timings

Islamabad United's players celebrate the wicket of Lahore Qalandars' Fakhar Zaman (not pictured) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 eliminator 2 cricket match between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United. — AFP/File

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced the much-celebrated national T20 cricket event, Pakistan Super League (PSL) eighth edition.

The matches will take place at four different venues across Pakistan — including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Multan.

Let's take a look at the schedule of Islamabad United:

16 Feb: Karachi Kings v Islamabad United

19 Feb: Multan Sultans v Islamabad United

23 Feb: Peshawar Zalmi v Islamabad United

24 Feb: Quetta Gladiators v Islamabad United

27 Feb: Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United

3 March: Islamabad United v Karachi Kings

5 March: Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators

7 March: Islamabad United v Multan Sultans

9 March: Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars

12 March: Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi

(Afternoon matches will start at 2pm; evening matches in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi will start at 7pm. Evening matches in Multan will begin at 6pm except for the tournament opener, which will commence at 8pm)



Islamabad United Squad

Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Colin Munro, Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abrar Ahmed, Sohaib Maqsood, Rumman Raees, Zeeshan Zamir, Hassan Nawaz, Moeen Ali and Mubasir Khan.



All the franchises will pick two more players in the supplementary category in the replacement draft, set to take place on January 24, to complete their squad of 20.

