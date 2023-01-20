 
entertainment
Friday Jan 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Emilia Clarke kicks off Sundance as film fest returns to mountain

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 20, 2023

Emilia Clarke kicks off Sundance as film fest returns to mountain
Emilia Clarke kicks off Sundance as film fest returns to mountain

Park City, United States: "Game of Thrones" star Emilia Clarke kicked off the first in-person Sundance festival in three years, as indie filmmakers and Hollywood stars pulled on their snow boots and headed back to the mountains of Utah.

Co-founded by Robert Redford, Sundance has launched countless independent movies, but its absence has been keenly felt at its wintry, high-altitude base in Park City as recent editions were forced online by Covid.

"This is my first ever Sundance. So I am over the moon that everyone is filled with the same amount of excitement as I am," said Clarke, whose "The Pod Generation" film premiere headlined Thursday´s opening night.

"It´s really important as well for independent cinema. We need to keep it alive," she said.

"There are so many aspects of this film that ask so many fundamental questions that I think many of us will be wrestling with, especially now," said Clarke.

"I think it´s timely, important and beautiful."

While Sundance skews to low-budget films, Clarke is one of dozens of Hollywood stars who will make the trek to Park City for high-wattage premieres.

Also Thursday, "Star Wars" alumnus Daisy Ridley unveiled "Sometimes I Think About Dying," a low-key indie drama in which she plays a deeply shy office worker whose quiet life is punctured by the arrival of a new, charismatic colleague.

On Friday, Jonathan Majors will unveil a much-hyped performance in "Magazine Dreams," set in the dangerously competitive world of amateur bodybuilding.

At the weekend, Anne Hathaway stars in "Eileen," about a young secretary working at a prison who befriends a glamorous counselor with a dark secret.

Emilia Jones also returns to the festival that first played her best picture Oscar winner "CODA," with "Cat Person," adapted from a New Yorker short story, and "Fairyland," based on a best-selling memoir about San Francisco´s AIDS crisis. (AFP)

More From Entertainment:

Andrew Tate, brother in prison for another month after Romania court extends detention

Andrew Tate, brother in prison for another month after Romania court extends detention

Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel reveal they couldn't tell when Jennifer Coolidge was 'acting’

Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel reveal they couldn't tell when Jennifer Coolidge was 'acting’
Piers Morgan says Alec Baldwin has done ‘a lot of denial of any accountability’

Piers Morgan says Alec Baldwin has done ‘a lot of denial of any accountability’
King Charles egg attack: Student pleads not guilty to threatening behaviour

King Charles egg attack: Student pleads not guilty to threatening behaviour
Brad Pitt reveals he used to be a chauffeur for strippers

Brad Pitt reveals he used to be a chauffeur for strippers
Jennifer Lopez says she’s ‘insecure’ and ‘suffer in silence’ after Ben Affleck marriage

Jennifer Lopez says she’s ‘insecure’ and ‘suffer in silence’ after Ben Affleck marriage
Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ shooting charges could be difficult to prove

Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ shooting charges could be difficult to prove
‘Euphoria’ Storm Reid expects 'more smiles' for her character in season 3

‘Euphoria’ Storm Reid expects 'more smiles' for her character in season 3
King Charles, Camilla likely to file defamation lawsuit against Prince Harry: report

King Charles, Camilla likely to file defamation lawsuit against Prince Harry: report
Prince William needs to ‘challenge Harry’s version of the truth’

Prince William needs to ‘challenge Harry’s version of the truth’