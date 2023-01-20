Rami Malek to star in limited television series in honour of Hollywood silent film star Buster Keaton

Rami Malek is in talks for quite some time to play silent film star Buster Keaton for a limited television series.

On January 19, Variety reported that a television series in the name of Buster Keaton is being developed under the banner of Warner Bros. Television.

The limited series will be co-produced and directed by Batman director Matt Reeves.

Bohemian Rapsody star, Rami Malek will co-produce the series with David Weddle, whereas Ted Cohen is in talks to serve as executive producer and writer.

In 2022, a biography, Buster Keaton: A Filmmaker’s Life by Jamie Curtis was published for which the studio is negotiating rights so it can be used as a source material for the series' production.

Keaton's first acting breakthrough was in the silent comedy film, The Butcher Boy in 1917. He went on to star in famous films like Sherlock Jr., Steamboat Bill, Jr., Our Hospitality, Seven chances and Sunset Boulevard, and more.