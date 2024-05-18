Prince Harry, Meghan Markle desperate to regain King Charles' favour

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly trying hard to win back favour with King Charles; however, the monarch is prioritizing his peace.



According to a report by The Mirror, Charles has no space in his life for more “drama” as he focuses all his energies into finding peace amid his battle with cancer.

This may have been the reason Charles snubbed Harry, the Duke of Sussex, during his recent trip to the UK for the Invictus Games service.

At the time, his spokesperson said, "In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty's full program."

"The duke, of course, is understanding of his father's diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon."

Now, the source claim that while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex seek royal redemption, Charles "just wants peace.”

"Harry's made his bed,” they said. "I'm an advocate for protecting your peace, and if this young man is bringing the drama, then good on King Charles for giving him the space he needs to grow.”

“King Charles just wants to have his peace,” the source added. “He doesn't want to argue."