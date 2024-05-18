Prince Harry, Meghan Markle foreign tours ‘dangerous’ for monarchy

King Charles is being urged to stop his “rebellious son” Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle from going on international trip in the future following their Nigeria tour.



According to royal expert Richard Eden, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s international tours could be “dangerous” for the monarchy as they can easily be “manipulated” by foreign governments.

Hence, the expert asked the monarch to step in and stop the Sussexes from their international tours while speaking on Palace Confidential.

He said, "Harry made a comment about this being the first of many and I've been hearing mutterings in diplomatic circles here that there is great concern about this because it is very dangerous.”

“You've got Harry and Meghan potentially visiting countries without that control that we have,” he added, urging King Charles to do something about it.

Eden continued: "Any trips by royals are organised by the foreign office, it's all monitored, you make sure they're not being used, but in this case, Harry and Meghan are open to being manipulated by foreign governments who may not have the interests at heart of Britain or America and I think it is dangerous.”

This comes after a source close to Harry and Meghan spilt to The Mirror, "The Duke and Duchess have other trips planned for the remainder of the year.”

“They are hoping to be able to share more details in the coming weeks. It is definitely possible they could return to Africa for more tours after that."