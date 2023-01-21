 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 21 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry book branded 'very purple' for himself: 'Has no clue what it means'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 21, 2023

Prince Harry does not understand all words in his flowery memoir, claims royal expert.

Editor of Majesty Magazine, Ingrid Seward, says the Duke of Sussex has picked the wrong ghostwriter for his memoir as the passages contain words he might not understand himself.

She said: "I also feel that possibly they picked the wrong ghost-writer for [Harry].

"The book is very flowery, it's very purple, and half the words in the book, you know that Harry hasn't got a clue what they mean."

Harry's book has been penned by author JR Moehringer.

More From Entertainment:

Dior Homme gives new life to age-old classics at Paris Fashion Week

Dior Homme gives new life to age-old classics at Paris Fashion Week
Prince Harry book countered by Royal 'game plan' of 'not showing guilt'

Prince Harry book countered by Royal 'game plan' of 'not showing guilt'
Lisa Marie Presley's daughter Riley Keough honours her late mother

Lisa Marie Presley's daughter Riley Keough honours her late mother
Prince Harry son Archie to think he is 'Spare' after bombshell book

Prince Harry son Archie to think he is 'Spare' after bombshell book
Prince Andrew left without spokesperson

Prince Andrew left without spokesperson

Tom Hanks reveals a karate kick got him the role in Splash

Tom Hanks reveals a karate kick got him the role in Splash
King Charles, Camilla seen cracking jokes in first outing since release of Harry's book

King Charles, Camilla seen cracking jokes in first outing since release of Harry's book

Prince Harry reacts to Omid Scobie's claim about Meghan Markle

Prince Harry reacts to Omid Scobie's claim about Meghan Markle

Kristin Cavallari doesn't want to date athletes anymore

Kristin Cavallari doesn't want to date athletes anymore
Wynonna Judd says tour after mother Naomi's death was an 'amazing healing experience

Wynonna Judd says tour after mother Naomi's death was an 'amazing healing experience
Michelle Williams on speaking against gender pay gap in Hollywood: ‘proud moment’

Michelle Williams on speaking against gender pay gap in Hollywood: ‘proud moment’
David Crosby wrote that heaven is 'overrated and cloudy' a day before his death

David Crosby wrote that heaven is 'overrated and cloudy' a day before his death