Prince Harry book branded 'very purple' for himself: 'Has no clue what it means'

Prince Harry does not understand all words in his flowery memoir, claims royal expert.



Editor of Majesty Magazine, Ingrid Seward, says the Duke of Sussex has picked the wrong ghostwriter for his memoir as the passages contain words he might not understand himself.

She said: "I also feel that possibly they picked the wrong ghost-writer for [Harry].

"The book is very flowery, it's very purple, and half the words in the book, you know that Harry hasn't got a clue what they mean."

Harry's book has been penned by author JR Moehringer.