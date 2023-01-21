Meghan Markle rejected 'mentorship' from Sophie Wessex: 'She had Harry'

Meghan Markle did not want guidance from Sophie Wessex upon entry into the Royal Family.



The Duchess of Sussex did not want to learn the ropes of royal life from Prince Harry's aunt and she made her decision very clear to Queen Elizabeth II.

Author Gyles Brandreth writes in his book: "The Queen (who, of course, had seen it all before) understood that Harry's girl might find adjusting to Royal life 'challenging to begin with' (as she put it). 'It is very jolty, but you soon get used to it' – that was Her Majesty's experience going back many years.



"To help Meghan, the Queen suggested that her daughter-in-law, Sophie Wessex, would be an ideal mentor. 'Sophie can help show you the ropes,' said the Queen.

"Meghan made it clear that she did not feel she needed Sophie's help. She had Harry."